CLOSED – Job code-0415-GTM-01:Sales – You have to have two to twelve years of experience in selling media and media related solutions to large organizations

Sales – You have to have two to twelve years of experience in selling media and media related solutions to large organizations.

job code – 0415-GTM-01

You must ensure that what you sell adds value to the customers. You must be smart enough to interact confidently with mid to senior level people in mid to large organizations. Your communication skills must be par excellence and you should have the ability to easily deliver presentations and concepts to a few people in a formal environment. You also need to be a number oriented person who does not take NO for an answer.

You will need to do cold calling as and when required all the way to handling large customers, depending on your abilities.

Positions for this function exist at Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

If you are interested and believe that you can bring value, please email us your CV (With job code) highlighting your achievements with a forwarding note detailing note (no more than 100 words) on why you believe you would be perfect for the role you are applying for to ican@cybermedia.co.in

In the subject line of the mail, please enter the function you are applying for along with your years of experience. For e.g.: If you have 3 years of work experience and are applying for sales, please mention “Sales – 3 years” in the subject line of your mail.