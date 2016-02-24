JOB CODE – 0415 – JOB VACANCY: SALES – WORK EXPERIENCE: 2 – 8 YEARS EXPERIENCE IN SELLING MEDIA AND MEDIA RELATED SOLUTIONS TO LARGE ORGANIZATIONS – APPLY – OPEN

JOB CODE – 0415 – JOB VACANCY: SALES – WORK EXPERIENCE: 2 – 8 YEARS EXPERIENCE IN SELLING MEDIA AND MEDIA RELATED SOLUTIONS TO LARGE ORGANIZATIONS

Applicants must have experience in selling standard offerings to understanding customer needs and creating specialized offerings for them. And you should have the ability to put together good proposals by yourself too. You would have worked for a marketing services company, advertising agency, media company or at the marketing department, preferably of a technology company.

Positions for this function exist at Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Interested candidates must be extremely proficient in English. Please send in your CV after reading the below instructions to hr@cybermedia.co.in

Those applying for sales must mention one of their best sales stories with some basic detailing. This could be about a custom / specialized project or simple advertising inventory but we would like to hear a story that makes you proud of that particular achievement.

All applicants must mention the department they are applying for and your choice of city in the subject line of the mail. For eg: If you are applying for a Sales position from Bangalore. Please mention Sales – Bangalore.