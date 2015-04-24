CLOSED – Job code-0415-MKT-01:Marketing – We have multiple vacancies for those with two to twelve years of experience

Marketing – We have multiple vacancies for those with two to twelve years of experience.

job code – 0415-MKT-01

If you feel you fit the bill, you must be good at creating workable proposals that bring value to your customers. You must have a good understanding of the technology business. You must be absolutely proficient in English and should be able to easily use different presentation technologies. You must also be in touch with new technologies and marketing techniques. We also have openings for you if you can help us packaging our own offerings for our sales team to take to market.

Positions for this role exist at Gurgaon.

If you are interested and believe that you can bring value, please email us your CV (With job code) highlighting your achievements with a forwarding note detailing note (no more than 100 words) on why you believe you would be perfect for the role you are applying for to ican@cybermedia.co.in