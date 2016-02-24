JOB CODE – 0416 – JOB VACANCY: CONTENT-WORK EXPERIENCE: 2 – 8 YEARS IN ONLINE CONTENT WRITING – APPLY – OPEN

JOB CODE – 0416 – JOB VACANCY: CONTENT-WORK EXPERIENCE: 2 – 8 YEARS IN ONLINE CONTENT WRITING

Content: You need to have 2-8 Years of relevant experience in Content Writing, Interested persons must be proficient in creating and delivering specialized content across online (text, videos), events and print. Experience in the ICT industry and proficiency in digital content would be an added advantage. Previous experience with a media house, content agency, advertising agency, or a marketing services company is welcome.

Positions for this function exist at Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Interested candidates must be extremely proficient in English. Please send in your CV after reading the below instructions to hr@cybermedia.co.in

Those applying for content must send in a link to one of their most read / popular articles or send in information about one piece of content they put together that worked the best for their audience.

All applicants must mention the department they are applying for and your choice of city in the subject line of the mail. For eg: If you are applying for a Content position from Bangalore. Please mention Content – Bangalore