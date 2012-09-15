Tech Czar Sam Pitroda to open INAE global seminar on technology innovation

New Delhi September 15, 2012: Tech Czar Sam Pitroda, Chairman, National Innovation Council and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Public Information Infrastructure & Innovations will open a global seminar on technology innovation aimed at developing a better innovation ecosystem at New Delhi on September 20, 2012.

The two-day INAE conference would host seven panel discussions on creating and nurturing innovation mindsets, funding innovation and building systems and structures for an innovative India.

Eminent scientists, planners and academics like Dr R A Mashelkar, National Research Professor and President, Global Research Alliance, National Chemical Laboratory; Dr R Chidambaram, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India and DAE Homi Bhabha Chair Professor; Dr Arun Maira, Member, Planning Commission and Dr Baldev Raj, President, Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) would lead the two-day deliberations by over 300 leading scientists, technology innovators, policymakers and CEOs from around the world including USA and Australia among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr M J Zarabi, Conference Chair and Vice President, INAE said, “Innovation is indispensable for organizations to remain competitive and is indeed a major driver of progress of any country. An Innovation Ecosystem that allows ideas to grow to fruition is the principal catalyst for fostering rapid innovation and scaling of these into successful businesses. The INAE conference is aimed at providing a platform for exchange of ideas and collaboration among various stakeholders.”

“Participation of international experts will afford cross-cultural exchanges to further stimulate our thinking on innovation and the ways to improve the Indian innovation ecosystem”, Dr Zarabi added.

The INAE Innovation Conference is supported by the National Innovation Council (NIC), the International Council of Academies of Engineering and Technological Sciences (CAETS), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Board of Research in Nuclear Science.

Leading research and consulting firm CyberMedia Research (CMR) has been engaged by INAE as the Conference Support and Knowledge Partner to help the Academy host the Conference as well as to develop a background paper that would be circulated amongst the Conference delegates.

According to Mr Pradeep Gupta, Chairman, CyberMedia Group, “CyberMedia Research is proud to be associated as Conference Support and Knowledge Partner of INAE’s unique conference on innovation. Our deep strengths in news gathering, market intelligence, research and analysis of technology innovation trends have placed us in a vantage position that provides us with a bird’s eye view of the most significant industry developments.”

“We endeavour to continue to provide top quality content and reports on the achievements of the Indian and worldwide science and technology fraternity”, Mr. Gupta added.

The conference would afford delegates an opportunity to connect with their colleagues and peers during special networking sessions and a gala networking dinner.

INAE will also host an exhibition to showcase innovations by leading innovators from India and around the world, commended by scientific innovation journals such as MIT’s Technology Review, and tech business incubation organizations such as the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) and the Marico Innovation Foundation, amongst others.

Notes to Editors: The CMR analyst team led by Anirban Banerjee, Associate Vice President, Research and Advisory Services, CMR and Prabhu Ram, General Manager, Research and Consulting, CMR worked in close coordination with the INAE team to develop a comprehensive background paper that covers – Drivers and Challenges for fostering a climate of technological innovation; Important elements of the innovation ecosystem; Role of international collaborations in fostering innovations: success stories; Innovation-driven Research & Development; Inclusive Innovation, and Creating and Nurturing Innovation Mindsets.

About INAE

The Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) founded in 1987 comprises India’s most distinguished engineers, engineer-scientists and technologists covering the entire spectrum of engineering disciplines, and functions as an apex body to promote and advance the practice of engineering and technology and the related sciences and disciplines in India and their application to problems of national importance.

Among the aims and objects of the Academy are:

to encourage and promote the pursuit of excellence in the field of ‘Engineering’;

to offer the Govt. of India, the local Governments and others, the views of engineers in co-operation with other professional bodies in regard to all matters pertaining to ‘Engineering’;

to promote the National Policy on Education of the Govt. of India;

to present at all academic forums, the research and development activities on engineering on mutual interactive and cooperative basis both in India and abroad;

to encourage inventions, investigations and research and promote their applications for development of both organised and unorganized sectors of national economy;

to institute and establish Professorships, Fellowships, Studentships, Scholarships, Awards and other benefactions;

to interact with Professional Bodies, Engineering and Scientific Academies etc. in India and abroad.

The Academy is registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 and is an autonomous institution supported partly through grant-in-aid by Department of Science & Technology, Government of India. As the only engineering Academy of the country, INAE represents India at the International Council of Academies of Engineering and Technological Sciences (CAETS).

For more details, please visit www.inae.org or www.betterinnovationecosystem.in.

About CyberMedia Research

A part of CyberMedia, South Asia’s largest specialty media and media services group, CyberMedia Research (CMR) has been a front runner in market research, consulting and advisory services since 1986.

CMR offers research-based insights and consulting services – market intelligence, market sizing, stakeholder satisfaction, growth opportunity identification, incubation advisory, and go-to-market services – covering the Information Technology, Telecommunications, Semiconductors, Electronics & Smart Infrastructure, Government, Energy & Utilities and Lifesciences sectors, as well as the large enterprise, SMB and consumer user segments.

Cyber Media Research Ltd., an ISO 9001: 2008 company, is a member of the Market Research Society of India (www.mrsi.in) and senior CMR analysts are enrolled with the European Society for Market Research (www.ESOMAR.org).

CMR’s core value proposition encompasses a rich portfolio of syndicated reports and custom research capabilities across multiple industries, markets and geographies.

For more details, please visit http://www.cybermediaresearch.co.in or http://www.cmrindia.com.

